Big Relief for Future Group, SC Sets Aside HC Directions for Coercive Steps

In a relief to Future Group companies, the Supreme Court on Monday, 31 January, set aside Delhi High Court order, which initiated coercive steps against the firm and its promoters for alleged violation of the emergency award (EA) passed by the Singapore Arbitration Tribunal.



A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana set aside the orders passed by the single bench of the high court, ordering coercive steps against Future group, and also the order passed in October last year, where the high court refused to stay the tribunal's refusal to vacate the EA, restraining Future deal with Reliance.

The top court has asked the high court to decide all matters on merits afresh.