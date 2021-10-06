SC Directs Suspension of Tihar Officials for Conniving With Ex-Unitech Promoters

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 6 October, ordered immediate suspension and a full-fledged probe against some Tihar Jail officials, who were identified by the Delhi Police Commissioner in a report for extending undue assistance to ex-Unitech promoters Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra.

On 26 August, the top court had ordered shifting of Chandra brothers, in a money laundering case involving Unitech company, to separate jails in Mumbai.

The Delhi Police informed the top court that a criminal case has been lodged against the jail officials under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.