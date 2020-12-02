November GST Collection at Nearly Rs 1.05 Lakh Crore

The gross GST revenue collection in November stood at nearly Rs 1.05 lakh crore, an official statement said on Tuesday, 1 December.

The revenues for the month of November 2020 were 1.4 percent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year.

During the month, revenues from import of goods was 4.9 percent higher and the revenues from domestic transaction, including import of services, are 0.5 percent higher that the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

The total goods and services tax collected includes Central GST (CGST) of Rs 19,189 crore, State GST (SGST) of Rs 25,540 crore and Integrated GST (IGST) of Rs 51,992 crore.