COVID-19: Global Death Toll Crosses 40,000; India Cases Near 1,400

More than 40,000 people have been killed in the novel coronavirus pandemic as the disease barrels across the globe, with the US bracing for its darkest hours after its death toll surpassed China's on Tuesday, 31 March, reported news agency AFP.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 35 in the country on Tuesday, while the number of cases spiked to 1,397, the Health Ministry said.

India is set to increase testing in ten identified “hotspots” where “unusual” transmission has been detected. It includes Dilshad Garden and Nizamuddin, both in Delhi, the others being Noida, Meerut, Mumbai, Pune, Bhilwara, Ahmedabad, Kasaragod, and Pathanamthitta.