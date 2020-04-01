COVID-19: Global Death Toll Crosses 40,000; India Cases Near 1,400

More than 40,000 people have been killed in the novel coronavirus pandemic as the disease barrels across the globe, with the US bracing for its darkest hours after its death toll surpassed China's on Tuesday, 31 March, reported news agency AFP.
The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 35 in the country on Tuesday, while the number of cases spiked to 1,397, the Health Ministry said.
India is set to increase testing in ten identified “hotspots” where “unusual” transmission has been detected. It includes Dilshad Garden and Nizamuddin, both in Delhi, the others being Noida, Meerut, Mumbai, Pune, Bhilwara, Ahmedabad, Kasaragod, and Pathanamthitta.
- Jharkhand reported its first COVID-19 case after a Malaysian woman tested positive for the virus, a senior official said on Tuesday
- The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Centre to set up a portal within 24 hours to counter the panic being spread through fake news
- The Health Ministry on Monday stated that India is still in the local transmission stage
- The Centre on Sunday asked all states and Union territories to allow transportation of all goods during the nationwide lockdown
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has “appealed to the large number of people, who are returning from cities they work in, to stay wherever they are”
13-Year-Old UK Boy Dies After Contracting COVID-19
A 13-year-old British boy has died days after testing positive for COVID-19, hospital officials and his family have said, with relatives saying he had no underlying illnesses, reported AFP.
One More Tests Positive in Odisha
Odisha government on Tuesday reported another case of COVID-19 in the state, raising the total number of cases in the state to 4.
