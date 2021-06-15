Notification on Citizenship for Non-Muslim Not Related to CAA: MHA

In response to this application, the Centre said notification dated 28 May is "mere delegation of power vested with it".

"It is submitted that the notification dated 28 May 2021 seeks to merely delegate the power of the central government to the local authorities in particular cases. The said notification does not provide for any relaxations to the foreigners and applies only to foreigners who have entered the country legally as the central government used its authority under Section 16 of the Citizenship Act and delegated its powers to grant citizenship by registration or naturalisation to District Collectors," it said in the affidavit.

The affidavit said in 2004, Ashok Gehlot, the current Chief Minister of Rajasthan but then an MLA, requested the then Minister of State, Home to consider delegation of powers to Collectors for speedy granting of citizenship to minority migrants from Pakistan who were forced to come to India due to persecution on religious grounds.