Nifty Hits 17,000 for First Time Ever and Sensex Hits Record of 57,000

Around 1:10 pm, the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 17,040.05, higher by 109.00 points or 0.64 percent from its previous close of 16,931.05 points.



Sensex was trading at 57,244.00, higher by 354.24 points or 0.62 percent from its previous close of 56,889.76. It opened at 56,995.15 and has touched an intra-day low of 56,859.10 points.



The top gainers on the Sensex were Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance, while the major losers were Nestle India, IndusInd Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra.