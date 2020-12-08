Mukesh Ambani Calls For Policy Steps For Early Roll Out of 5G

He said Jio will offer these solutions and services to the rest of the world to address global challenges, after they are proven in India.

The RIL Chairman who caused a ripple in India's telecom industry with the introduction of low-cost 4G services with Jio reiterated his stand that 2G should be phased out with a view to provide more benefits to all telecom users, including the low-income groups.

"As many as 300 million mobile subscribers in India are still trapped in the 2G era. Urgent policy steps are needed to ensure that these underprivileged people have an affordable smartphone so that they too can benefit from Direct Benefit Transfer into their bank accounts, and actively participate in the digital economy."