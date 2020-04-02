Latest News: 32 Injured as Inmates Clash with Prison Staff in UP

Catch all the latest news updates of the day here.
32 Injured as Inmates Clash with Prison Staff in UP
As many as 14 prison staff members and 18 inmates were injured in the district jail here as they clashed with each other on Wednesday, 1 April evening, officials said.
The inmates attacked the prison staff with sticks and stones when they were being sent back into their barracks, Jailor Raj Kishor Singh said.
(Source: PTI)
Rajnesh Oswal to Take Oath as JKHC Judge Under Indian Constitution
History would be created on Thursday when Justice Rajesh Oswal will take oath as a judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court under the Indian Constitution and the oath ceremony will be broadcast on Internet due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
All previous HC judges have taken oath under the state constitution.
(Source: PTI)
Bear Attacks BSNL Office In Gangtok
A Himalayan bear entered a BSNL office in Gangtok on Wednesday, attacking the sub-divisional engineer and injuring him.
(Source: PTI)
