Latest News: Biden Wins Mississippi, Missouri in Blow to Sanders

Joe Biden delivered decisive wins in Missouri and Mississippi in the US on Tuesday, dealing an early blow to Bernie Sanders on a night when six states were up for grabs.

Both men were focused intensely on Michigan, the night's biggest prize. That's where the Vermont senator scored an upset that lent much-needed credibility to his 2016 primary challenge of Hillary Clinton – and where President Donald Trump's victory four years was so narrow that Democrats are desperate to show they have the strength to flip it back.