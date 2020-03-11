Latest News: Biden Wins Mississippi, Missouri in Blow to Sanders

Catch all the latest breaking news and updates here.
Biden Wins Mississippi and Missouri in Early Blow to Sanders
Joe Biden delivered decisive wins in Missouri and Mississippi in the US on Tuesday, dealing an early blow to Bernie Sanders on a night when six states were up for grabs.
Both men were focused intensely on Michigan, the night's biggest prize. That's where the Vermont senator scored an upset that lent much-needed credibility to his 2016 primary challenge of Hillary Clinton – and where President Donald Trump's victory four years was so narrow that Democrats are desperate to show they have the strength to flip it back.
(Source: AP)
Kabul to Release 5,000 Taliban Prisoners If Violence Eases
The Afghan government will gradually release 5,000 Taliban prisoners starting this week if the insurgents significantly reduce violence, President Ashraf Ghani's spokesman said early Wednesday, seeking to resolve a dispute that has delayed peace talks between the militants and Kabul.
(Source: AFP)
