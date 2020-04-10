Latest News: FIR Filed For Circulation of Fake SC Proceedings

Live
Catch all the latest updates here.
(3) NEW UPDATES
FIR Filed for Circulation of Fake SC Proceedings
An FIR has been registered in Jammu and Kashmir for circulation of fake and fabricated record of proceedings purported to be of Supreme Court. Further investigation is underway, said Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone, Srinagar.
(Source: ANI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)