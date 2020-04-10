Latest News: FIR Filed For Circulation of Fake SC Proceedings
Latest News: FIR Filed For Circulation of Fake SC Proceedings

FIR Filed for Circulation of Fake SC Proceedings

An FIR has been registered in Jammu and Kashmir for circulation of fake and fabricated record of proceedings purported to be of Supreme Court. Further investigation is underway, said Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone, Srinagar.

(Source: ANI)

