Latest News: Quake of 4.1 Magnitude Hits West Bengal’s Durgapur
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Quake of 4.1 Magnitude Hits West Bengal's Durgapur
Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale occurred today at 7:54 am in Durgapur, West Bengal, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
2 Dead in Building Collapse in MP's Dewas, Rescue Operations On
Search and rescue operation concluded at the spot where a two-storey building collapsed near Lal Gate area in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh yesterday. A total of nine people were rescued.
“Two bodies were recovered and one more person was rescued from under the debris,” an NDRF official told ANI.
Newly Wed Bride Abducted in Haryana
A newly wed bride was abducted on gunpoint by miscreants in Mokhra village of Rohtak. She was later rescued by Police. Her family has alleged that the miscreants used to molest her.
“An FIR has been registered. Further investigation is on. Multiple teams have been formed to nab the culprits,” the DSP told ANI.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.