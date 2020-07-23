Latest News: MM Joshi’s Statement in Babri Case to Be Taken Today
4-Year-Old Dies After Falling off Under-Construction Building in Noida
A 4-year-old boy died allegedly after he fell off the fourth floor of an under-construction building under Bisrakh police station area in Noida, Ankur Aggarwal,Additional DCP, Central Noida told ANI. He went to the building with his labourer parents.
Babri Case: Murli Manohar Joshi's Statement to Be Recorded Today
A special CBI court in Lucknow to record the statement of senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi through video conferencing today, in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition case.
