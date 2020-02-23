Latest News: Amit Shah Arrives in Ahmedabad Ahead of Trump Visit

Catch the latest news updates of the day here
Vietnamese Dissident Monk Who Was a Nobel Prize Nominee Dies at 93
Thich Quang Do, a dissident Buddhist monk who has effectively been under house arrest since 2003 and was nominated multiple times for the Nobel Peace Prize, has died aged 93.
Head of the banned Unified Buddist Church of Vietnam (UBCV), the vocal patriarch was born in 1928 in Thai Binh province and spent most of his life advocating for religious freedom and human rights in communist-run Vietnam. His staunch activism landed him under what was effectively house arrest in Ho Chi Minh City in 2003, where he was under constant surveillance.
Macron Says 'Not Sure' Eu-Uk Trade Deal Possible before End of 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday said he was "not sure" it would be possible for the European Union and Britain to reach a trade deal by the end of the year. Britain and the EU are about to embark on negotiations aiming to hammer out a trade agreement by the time the post-Brexit transition period shuts at the end of December.
But France has made clear it thinks the negotiations will be particularly difficult, especially in such a tight timeframe.
USA: Charter Bus Rollover Kills 3, Injures 18 outside San Diego
A charter bus swerved on a rain-slicked Southern California highway and rolled down an embankment Saturday, killing three people and injuring 18 others, authorities said.
Several passengers were thrown from the bus, and one of the dead was trapped under the vehicle after it landed on its roof shortly after 10 am off interstate 15 in Pala Mesa, an unincorporated community about 72 kilometres north of San Diego, North County Fire Protection District spokesman John Choi said.
Bengal Govt Increases Pension of Retired School Teachers
Despite its “limited financial capacity,” the West Bengal government has increased pension of school teachers, who had retired before January 2016, a state minister said. The order will apply to the family pensioners and teachers of state government-aided schools, who were drawing pension on December 31, 2015, according to a notification.
There will be 20 per cent rise of basic pension for the retired teachers in the age of 80 to 85 years while the increase will be by 30 per cent for those who are above 85 years of age to less than 90, the notification said. The order will be effective from April 1, this year.
RBI Reviewing Monetary Policy Framework: Governor
The Reserve Bank of India is reviewing the retail inflation targeting framework behind monetary policy decision as well as its effectiveness and also plans to hold stakeholders consultations including with the government in June, Governor Shaktikanta Das said. In a bid to keep inflation under specified level, the government in 2016 had decided to set up Monetary Policy Committee headed by RBI Governor entrusted with the task of fixing the benchmark policy rate (repo rate).
Delhi Pwd Orders Door-To-Door Survey of Govt Flats to Find out Illegal Occupants
Cracking the whip on illegal occupants of government flats, the Delhi PWD has ordered a door-to-door survey of all the housing units and asked senior officials to submit a report by February 24. The Public Works Department of the Delhi government has recently communicated to its senior officials concerned, including executive engineers and assistant engineers, to carry out the survey of government-owned flats in their respective jurisdiction.
MiG-29K Crashes in Goa, Pilot Ejects Safely
A MiG-29K aircraft, on a routine training sortie, crashed in Goa at 10.30 am today morning. The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely and has been recovered. An enquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered.
Amit Shah Arrives in Ahmedabad Ahead of Trump's Visit
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has arrived in Ahmedabad. US President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump are arriving in the city tomorrow for their two-day visit to India.
