Latest News: 2 LeT Terrorists Killed in Jammu and Kashmir

2 LeT Terrorists Killed in Jammu and Kashmir
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists have been killed in the operation. Arms and ammunition recovered.
(Source: ANI)
Bernie Sanders Condemns Any Russian Influence in Election
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Friday condemned Russian efforts to interfere in the 2020 election.
The Vermont senator issued a statement immediately after The Washington Post reported U.S. officials have told Sanders that Russia was trying to help his campaign. The statement did not confirm the report.
Sanders wrote: I don't care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president. My message to Putin is clear: Stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do.
(Source: AP)
Niger Military Operation Kills 120 ‘Terrorists’: Official
A joint operation by Nigerien and French troops in southwest Niger killed 120 "terrorists" and seized bomb-making equipment and vehicles, the country's defence ministry said Friday.
As of February 20 "120 terrorists have been neutralised" in the operation in the vast Tillaberi region near the border with Mali and Burkina Faso, the statement said, adding there had been no losses among Nigerien or French troops.
(Source: AFP)
PM Modi to Inaugurate International Judicial Conference in Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate International Judicial Conference in Delhi today. PM will also address the opening ceremony of the first ever Khelo India University Games, through video conferencing today.
(Source: ANI)
