Latest News: Suspected ISIS Member Arrested With IED in Delhi

The Quint
Published22 Aug 2020, 03:38 AM IST
3:35 AM, 22 Aug

Suspected ISIS Operative Arrested in Delhi

Delhi Police arrests alleged ISIS operative with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from central Delhi's Ridge Road area

3:34 AM, 22 Aug

Railways Cancels Tender for Manufacturing 44 Vande Bharat Express Rakes

Indian Railways on Friday cancelled the tender for the manufacturing of 44 rakes of Train 18, which has been re-christened as Vande Bharat Express, and said a fresh tender will be floated within a week's time, focusing on Make in India as a Chinese Joint Venture also applied as a foreign bidder.

The decision came after the Chinese joint venture company CRRC Pioneer Electric (India) Private Limited emerged as the only foreign bidder for the global tender floated for manufacturing 44 rakes of Vande Bharat trains.

