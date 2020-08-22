Latest News: Suspected ISIS Member Arrested With IED in Delhi
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Suspected ISIS Operative Arrested in Delhi
Delhi Police arrests alleged ISIS operative with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from central Delhi's Ridge Road area
Railways Cancels Tender for Manufacturing 44 Vande Bharat Express Rakes
Indian Railways on Friday cancelled the tender for the manufacturing of 44 rakes of Train 18, which has been re-christened as Vande Bharat Express, and said a fresh tender will be floated within a week's time, focusing on Make in India as a Chinese Joint Venture also applied as a foreign bidder.
The decision came after the Chinese joint venture company CRRC Pioneer Electric (India) Private Limited emerged as the only foreign bidder for the global tender floated for manufacturing 44 rakes of Vande Bharat trains.
