Latest News: Fire at a Hospital in Gujarat’s Vadodara

7:50 AM , 18 Mar

Fire at a Hospital in Gujarat’s Vadodara

Fire broke out at Vijay Vallabh hospital, a designated hospital for COVID-19 in Vadodara in the wee hours of Thursday, ANI reported.

Seventeen patients have been rescued from the third and fourth floors of the hospital and shifted to SSG hospital. Reportedly, nobody has been injured.

7:50 AM , 18 Mar

Paramedical Staff in Jaipur Arrested for Molesting a Woman in ICU

A paramedical staff of a hospital was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman patient in the ICU ward in Chitrakoot area of Jaipur, DCP (West) Pradeep Mohan Sharma told ANI.

