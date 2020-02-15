Latest News: Celebrity Lawyer Avenatti Found Guilty of Extortion

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
8 Shot Dead in Mexico's Michoacan as President Visits State
The bodies of eight slain men were found in southern Michoacan state on Friday — the same day President Andrés Manuel López Obrador visited the state to celebrate the opening of another National Guard installation there.
Authorities said the shooting deaths happened in Huetamo, roughly 250 miles (400 kilometers) southeast of Jiquilpan, where the president celebrated the guard's new deployment on Valentine's Day. The men had all been shot high-powered weapons, official said.
A stolen SUV was also found at the scene. No further details were released by investigators.
US Celebrity Lawyer Avenatti Found Guilty of Extortion
The celebrity lawyer who represented Stormy Daniels, the porn actress who sued US President Donald Trump, was found guilty of extortion in a Manhattan federal court.
The conviction marks an incredible fall from grace for California lawyer Michael Avenatti, who at one point presented himself as a major adversary to Trump.
