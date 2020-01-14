Latest News: Two Dead in Guinea at Anti-Government Rally

Catch all the latest news updates on The Quint.
15 Trains Running Late Due to Low Visibility in the Northern Railway Region
15 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region.
(Source: ANI)
Two Dead in Guinea at Start of Sweeping Anti-Government Rally
Two youths were killed in Guinea on Monday, 13 January, at the start of open-ended protests against President Alpha Conde's suspected bid to prolong his rule.
The West African country has been wracked by demonstrations since mid-October over concerns that Conde intends to use a planned constitutional reform to seek a third term in office.
(Source: AFP)
J&K: Drug Peddler Arrested, 102 Grams of Heroin Seized
Kathua Police arrested one drug peddler and seized 102 grams of heroin from his possession, on Monday 13 January. A case has been registered.
(Source: ANI)
