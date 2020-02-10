Latest News: Gunman Ambushes NYC Police Twice in 12 Hours

A gunman was taken into custody on Sunday, 9 February after he ambushed police officers in the Bronx twice in 12 hours, wounding two in attacks that brought outrage from officials who blamed the violence on an atmosphere of anti-police rhetoric.

Robert Williams, 45, of the Bronx, was captured after he walked into a police station in the Bronx and started shooting shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, police said. His shots struck a lieutenant in the arm and narrowly missed other police personnel before he ran out of bullets, lay down and tossed his pistol.

(Source: AP)