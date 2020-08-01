Latest News: Army Personnel Loses Life In Ceasefire Violation

Live

01 Aug 2020
4:17 AM, 01 Aug

Army Personnel Loses Life In Ceasefire Violation

An Army personnel lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Balakot sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, reported ANI. More details awaited.

3:22 AM, 01 Aug

PM Modi Tweets Greetings On Eid al-Adha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted greetings on Eid al-Adha, saying that the day must inspire us for a “harmonious, inclusive society.”

“Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid al-Adha. May this day inspire us to create a just, harmonious and inclusive society. May the spirit of brotherhood and compassion be furthered,” the prime minister tweeted.

1:57 AM, 01 Aug

Mid-Air Plane Collision Kills 7 in Alaska

A midair plane collision in Alaska killed seven people, including a state lawmaker who was piloting one of the aircraft, reported Reuters quoting officials.

