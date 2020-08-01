Live
Latest News: Army Personnel Loses Life In Ceasefire Violation
Army Personnel Loses Life In Ceasefire Violation
An Army personnel lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Balakot sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, reported ANI. More details awaited.
PM Modi Tweets Greetings On Eid al-Adha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted greetings on Eid al-Adha, saying that the day must inspire us for a “harmonious, inclusive society.”
“Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid al-Adha. May this day inspire us to create a just, harmonious and inclusive society. May the spirit of brotherhood and compassion be furthered,” the prime minister tweeted.
Published: 01 Aug 2020, 02:01 AM IST
