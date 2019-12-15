Latest News | Six Injured in Gas Cylinder Explosion in UP

A shooting that wounded one man in a mall food court sent suburban Atlanta shoppers fleeing in panic on Saturday.

The Cobb County Police Department said the man was wounded at Cumberland Mall around 1 pm, following an argument, and that the shooting suspect ran away.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where Cobb County Police spokeswoman Sarah O'Hara said he was in surgery and "expected to survive his injuries". Police said they have identified a suspect and are looking for him, but O'Hara provided no further details.