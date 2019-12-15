Latest News | Six Injured in Gas Cylinder Explosion in UP

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Shooting at Suburban Atlanta Mall in US Injures 1 as Shoppers Flee
A shooting that wounded one man in a mall food court sent suburban Atlanta shoppers fleeing in panic on Saturday.
The Cobb County Police Department said the man was wounded at Cumberland Mall around 1 pm, following an argument, and that the shooting suspect ran away.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where Cobb County Police spokeswoman Sarah O'Hara said he was in surgery and "expected to survive his injuries". Police said they have identified a suspect and are looking for him, but O'Hara provided no further details.
(Source: AP)
DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Hospitalised After Being on Hunger Strike
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, who has been on a hunger strike demanding death penalty for convicts in rape cases within six months, was taken to LNJP hospital after she fell unconscious.
(Source: ANI)
12 Dead After Bus Accident in Nepal's Sindhupalchok
At least 12 people have died after a bus carrying 40 passengers met with an accident in Sindhupalchok district in Nepal on Sunday. Search and rescue operations are underway.
(Source: ANI)
6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern Philippines
An earthquake of 6.9 magnitude hit southern Philippines on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said.
Actor Payal Rohatgi Detained by Rajasthan Police
Model and actor Payal Rohatgi has been detained by Bundi police in Rajasthan allegedly for her comment on former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
SP Mamta Gupta said, "Payal Rohatgi has been detained. Case has been registered."
Opposition Doesn't Have Roadmap to Develop Jharkhand: PM Modi
Addressing a rally in Jharkhand’s Dumka on Sunday, PM Narendra Modi attacked the Opposition, saying the JMM and the Congress don’t have any roadmap or willingness to develop the state.
“I am a sevak, have come here to give account of BJP's achievements before people of Jharkhand… The Opposition built palaces for themselves and their families when in power, they are not worried about people’s troubles,” he was quoted as saying.
(Source: PTI)
Sitharaman to Begin Pre-Budget Consultations on Monday
Beginning the customary pre-Budget consultation exercise from Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will seek inputs from various stakeholders including industry bodies, farmer organisations and economists for reviving consumption and boosting growth.
Sitharaman is likely to present her second Budget for the Modi 2.0 government in Parliament on 1 February.
Sources said the pre-Budget consultations starting Monday will last till 23 December.
Verdict in Unnao Case Against MLA Sengar on Monday
Delhi court will pronounce verdict in Unnao kidnapping-and-rape case against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Monday.
CRPF Official Among Two Dead in Landslide in J&K
Two CRPF personnel, including an officer, were killed and another injured when their vehicle was hit by a landslide on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Sunday, officials said.
The landslide struck the CRPF personnel near Khooni Nallah this evening when they were moving towards Banihal, the officials said.
They said two personnel including the officer died on the spot, while a jawan was rescued and shifted to a hospital.
Former Union Minister ID Swami Passes Away
Former Union minister ID Swami passed away at 90 at a private hospital in Faridabad. He was minister of state for home in the Third Vajpayee Ministry. He was elected to Lok Sabha from Karnal in Haryana.
Six Injured in Gas Cylinder Explosion in UP
At least six persons sustained injuries when a cooking gas cylinder exploded in a three-storey house in Chhibramau area of Kannauj district in Uttar Pradesh. Fire tenders were rushed to control the fire at the site of the accident and the injured have been referred to Lucknow for medical treatment, police said.
(Source: PTI)