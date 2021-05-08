Latest News: Bomb Kills at Least 25 People Near School in Kabul
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Bomb Kills at Least 25 People Near School in Kabul
A bomb exploded near a school in west Kabul on Saturday, killing at least 25 people, many them young students, Afghan government spokesmen said.
(Source: AP)
9 Dead After Blast at Mine in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa
At least nine people have died after a blast at a limestone mine in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, the police said on Saturday.
(Source: PTI)
Minor Fire Onboard INS Vikramaditya, All Personnel Safe
A minor fire was reported onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya early on Saturday. All personnel were reported to be safe and the fire was doused later.
“There was an incident of minor fire onboard INS Vikramaditya, which is at Karwar harbour... No major damage has been reported. An inquiry into the incident is being ordered," a defence spokesperson was quoted as saying.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.