Latest News: PM Modi Inaugurates ‘Rashtriya Swachhta Kendra’
Earthquake of Magnitude 3.8 on Richter Scale Hits Berhampur in Odisha
An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on Richter scale struck 73km West South-West (WSW) of Berhampur in Odisha, reported ANI.
GC Murmu Takes Oath as Comptroller and Auditor General
President Kovind administered the oath of office to GC Murmu as Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Murmu stepped down as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir earlier this week.
Fire Breaks Out at a Chemical Factory in Gujarat
A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Vapi in Gujarat, reported news agency ANI.
More than 8 fire tenders are at the spot.
AirAsia Flight Bound to Mumbai Aborted Take-Off at Ranchi Airport
AirAsia India aircraft VT-HKG operating from Ranchi to Mumbai as flight I5-632 encountered a bird hit during scheduled departure on 8 August. The pilot aborted take-off and the aircraft is currently being inspected, AirAsia India spokesperson said.
