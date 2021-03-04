Latest News: 17,407 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally Over 1.11 Cr
242 Cases in India Till Now With UK, SA and Brazil Variants of COVID
The total number of cases infected with the UK, South Africa and Brazil variants of coronavirus in India stands at 242, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.
17,407 New COVID Cases, India's Tally Over 1.11 Cr
India on Thursday reported 17,407 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 1,11,56,923. The death toll increased by 89 to 1,57,435.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 1,73,413 active cases across the country, while 1,08,26,075 patients have been discharged so far, with 14,031 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
Sensex Tumbles 726 Points to 50,718 in Opening Trade
Sensex on Thursday tumbled 726.29 points to 50,718.36 in the opening trade, while Nifty dropped 197.05 points to 15,048.55.
(Source: PTI)
