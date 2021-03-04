Latest News: 17,407 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally Over 1.11 Cr

India on Thursday reported 17,407 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 1,11,56,923. The death toll increased by 89 to 1,57,435.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 1,73,413 active cases across the country, while 1,08,26,075 patients have been discharged so far, with 14,031 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.