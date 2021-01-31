Live

Latest News: Gold Worth Rs 30 Lakhs Seized at Mangaluru Airport

8:49 AM , 31 Jan

Customs Recovers Gold Worth Rs 30 Lakhs at Mangaluru Airport

On Saturday, 30 January, the customs officers at Karnataka's Mangaluru International Airport recovered 0.587 kilograms of gold of 24K purity worth Rs 30 lakhs from a resident of Kasargod, Kerala who had arrived from Dubai, the department said.

(Source: ANI)

