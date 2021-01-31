Live
Latest News: Gold Worth Rs 30 Lakhs Seized at Mangaluru Airport
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i
Customs Recovers Gold Worth Rs 30 Lakhs at Mangaluru Airport
On Saturday, 30 January, the customs officers at Karnataka's Mangaluru International Airport recovered 0.587 kilograms of gold of 24K purity worth Rs 30 lakhs from a resident of Kasargod, Kerala who had arrived from Dubai, the department said.
(Source: ANI)
