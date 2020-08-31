Latest News: SC Rejects Mallya’s Review Plea in 2017 Contempt Case

Live

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

Updated31 Aug 2020, 07:52 AM IST
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

7:50 AM, 31 Aug

SC Issues Notice to TN Govt on Vedanta's Appeal Against HC Order on Sterlite Plant

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu government on an appeal by Vedanta Limited against the Madras High Court order refusing to allow the reopening of Sterlite Copper plant at Thoothukudi.

(Source: ANI)

6:22 AM, 31 Aug

SC Rejects Vijay Mallya's Review Plea in 2017 Contempt Case

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea filed by fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya seeking review of its 2017 verdict holding him guilty for contempt of court for reportedly transferring $40 million to his children, in violation of the court's order.

(Source: ANI)

5:30 AM, 31 Aug

5 Labourers Dead After Vehicle Rams Into Truck in UP's Bahraich

At least five labourers have died and 11 others have been injured after a passenger vehicle rammed into a truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district, the police said on Monday.

(Source: PTI)

5:23 AM, 31 Aug

Reached an Agreement to Acquire 74% Stake in Mumbai Airport: Adani Group

The Adani Group has said that it has reached an agreement to acquire a 74 percent stake in the Mumbai airport.

(Source: PTI)


Published: 31 Aug 2020, 04:10 AM IST

