Latest News: SC Rejects Mallya’s Review Plea in 2017 Contempt Case
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
SC Issues Notice to TN Govt on Vedanta's Appeal Against HC Order on Sterlite Plant
The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu government on an appeal by Vedanta Limited against the Madras High Court order refusing to allow the reopening of Sterlite Copper plant at Thoothukudi.
(Source: ANI)
SC Rejects Vijay Mallya's Review Plea in 2017 Contempt Case
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea filed by fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya seeking review of its 2017 verdict holding him guilty for contempt of court for reportedly transferring $40 million to his children, in violation of the court's order.
(Source: ANI)
5 Labourers Dead After Vehicle Rams Into Truck in UP's Bahraich
At least five labourers have died and 11 others have been injured after a passenger vehicle rammed into a truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district, the police said on Monday.
(Source: PTI)
Reached an Agreement to Acquire 74% Stake in Mumbai Airport: Adani Group
The Adani Group has said that it has reached an agreement to acquire a 74 percent stake in the Mumbai airport.
(Source: PTI)
