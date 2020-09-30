Live

Latest News: India-Bangladesh to Hold Virtual Summit in December

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

2:44 AM, 30 Sep

Fire Breaks Out At an Office in Thane

A fire broke out at the office of a company in Thane West in Mumbai. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, the operations are underway.

Source: ANI

1:47 AM, 30 Sep

India-Bangladesh to Hold Virtual Summit in December

PM Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina are all set to hold a virtual bilateral summit in December, MEA announced on Tuesday, 29 September.

