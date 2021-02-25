Latest News: 16,738 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally Over 1.10 Cr

Live
16,738 New COVID Cases, India's Tally Over 1.10 Cr
India on Thursday reported 16,738 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 1,10,46,914. The death toll increased by 138 to 1,56,705.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 1,51,708 active cases in the country, while 1,07,38,501 patients have been discharged so far, with 11,799 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
