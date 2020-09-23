Latest News: KKR To Invest Rs 5,550 Cr in Reliance Retail Venture
Opening Bell: Sensex Rises Over 350 Points; Nifty Touches 11,250
Sensex surges 324.27 points to 38,058.35 in the opening session, while Nifty rises 92.25 points to 11,245.90. Meanwhile, Reliance gained 2 percent.
KKR To Invest Rs 5,550 Crore in Reliance Retail Venture
Global investment firm KKR & Co. will invest Rs 5,550 crores into Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) for a 1.28% equity stake. RRVL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd.
Source: LiveMint
BMC Declares Holidays For All Offices Due To Heavy Rainfall
BMC declares holiday for all offices and establishments, except emergency services, after severe waterlogging and heavy rainfall in many parts of the city. Commissioner has asked the public to come out of their homes only if necessary.
Source: ANI
Heavy Rain Leads To Flooding In Several Parts Of Mumbai
Several parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Tuesday, 22 September leading to waterlogging in areas including Sion-Kurla, Chunabhatti-Kurla and Masjid. Suburban services on central Railway were suspended.
Source: ANI
