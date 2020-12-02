Live

Latest News: Nirav Modi Extradition Hearing Scheduled in Jan 2021

11:48 AM , 02 Dec

Nirav Modi's Extradition Hearing Scheduled for 7 & 8 Jan, 2021

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's final extradition hearings in a UK Court has been scheduled to be held on 7 and 8 January 2021. Nirav Modi is, one of the prime accused in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank scam of 2017, as a 'fugitive economic offender'

10:47 AM , 02 Dec

Opening Trade: Sensex Drops by 60.37 Points; Nifty Slips by 15.3 Points

In the opening session, BSE Sensex dropped by 60.37 points to 44,595.07, meanwhile, Nifty slipped by 15.30 points to 13,093.75, reported PTI.

10:41 AM , 02 Dec

8 Killed as Truck Overturns on Car in UP's Kaushambhi

Eight persons were killed in Kaushambhi district on Wednesday morning when a truck, laden with stones, overturned on a car that was parked near the road. All the eight passengers in the car were killed on the spot. At least two more are feared trapped.

Source: ANI

9:06 AM , 02 Dec

Mumbai: CM Yogi Adityanath Arrives at BSE for Listing LMC Bond

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai on Wednesday, 2 December for the listing of the bond of Lucknow Municipal Corporation, reported ANI.


Published: 02 Dec 2020, 7:35 AM IST

