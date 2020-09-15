Live

Latest News: Sensex Rises Above 150 Pts, Nifty Above 11,450 Pts

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

4:03 AM, 15 Sep

Sensex Rise Above 150 Pts, Nifty Above 11,450 Pts

Sensex rises 212.87 points to 38,969.50 in opening session while Nifty advances 54.65 points to 11,494.70

Source: PTI

3:33 AM, 15 Sep

MPs of Left Paties Protest Outside Gandhi Statue at the Parliament

MPs of the Left parties protested in front of Gandhi statue at the Parliament, over their demand for withdrawal of 'anti-farmers policies.'

2:58 AM, 15 Sep

Education Ministry to Constitute National Committee For Integration of Vocational Education

Education Ministry will constitute a National Committee for Integration of Vocational Education, it will consist of experts in vocational education & representatives from across Ministries to help develop different models of vocational education & apprenticeships, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal stated.

Source: ANI

2:35 AM, 15 Sep

US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad to Visit India Today

US special envoy on Afghan peace process Zalmay Khalilzad will visit India today, and meet top Indian officials to brief Delhi on the intra-Afghan talks that started on Sunday, 13 September in Doha.


