Latest News: Sensex Rises Above 150 Pts, Nifty Above 11,450 Pts

Sensex Rise Above 150 Pts, Nifty Above 11,450 Pts
Sensex rises 212.87 points to 38,969.50 in opening session while Nifty advances 54.65 points to 11,494.70
Source: PTI
MPs of Left Paties Protest Outside Gandhi Statue at the Parliament
MPs of the Left parties protested in front of Gandhi statue at the Parliament, over their demand for withdrawal of 'anti-farmers policies.'
Education Ministry to Constitute National Committee For Integration of Vocational Education
Education Ministry will constitute a National Committee for Integration of Vocational Education, it will consist of experts in vocational education & representatives from across Ministries to help develop different models of vocational education & apprenticeships, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal stated.
Source: ANI
US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad to Visit India Today
US special envoy on Afghan peace process Zalmay Khalilzad will visit India today, and meet top Indian officials to brief Delhi on the intra-Afghan talks that started on Sunday, 13 September in Doha.
