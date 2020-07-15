Live

Latest News: Waterlogging in Mumbai After Incessant Rainfall

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

The Quint
Updated15 Jul 2020, 06:06 AM IST
Breaking News
1 min read

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

6:06 AM, 15 Jul

Waterlogging in Mumbai After Incessant Rainfall

Waterlogging was witnessed in parts of Mumbai due to incessant rainfall on Wednesday. The BMC has requested people to stay away from the shore and not go to waterlogged areas.

(Source: ANI)

4:16 AM, 15 Jul

Sensex Surges 317 Points to 36,350 in Opening Session

Sensex on Wednesday surged 317.37 points to 36,350.43 in the opening session, while Nifty rose 88.60 points to 10,695.95.

(Source: PTI)

3:17 AM, 15 Jul

3 Dead After Building Collapses in Dehradun

At least three people have died after a building collapsed in Dehradun's Chukkuwala area late on Tuesday. Three others have also been rescued, with an NDRF team conducting a search and rescue operation along with the SDRF.

(Source: ANI)

Published: 15 Jul 2020, 03:18 AM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:

Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!