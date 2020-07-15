Latest News: Waterlogging in Mumbai After Incessant Rainfall

Live
Waterlogging in Mumbai After Incessant Rainfall
Waterlogging was witnessed in parts of Mumbai due to incessant rainfall on Wednesday. The BMC has requested people to stay away from the shore and not go to waterlogged areas.
(Source: ANI)
Sensex Surges 317 Points to 36,350 in Opening Session
Sensex on Wednesday surged 317.37 points to 36,350.43 in the opening session, while Nifty rose 88.60 points to 10,695.95.
(Source: PTI)
Published: 15 Jul 2020, 03:18 AM IST
