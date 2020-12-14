Latest News: Sensex Rises Over 200 Points; Nifty Tops Over 13,500
Afghanistan: 10 Security Force Members Killed in Taliban Attack
At least 10 security force members including a border police commander were killed and six others were wounded in a Taliban attack in Imam Sahib district of Kunduz in Afghanistan on Sunday, 13 December.
Source: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Guv Bandaru Dattatreya Met With an Accident
Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya met with an accident on Monday, 14 December near the Choutuppal town in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana. No casualties or injuries have been reported, K Narayana Reddy, DCP Bhongir told ANI.
Source: ANI
UP Police Constable Among 5 Killed in Road Accident
Five persons, including a police constable, were killed on the spot when the vehicle in which they were travelling crashed against a tree. The accident took place late on Sunday night on the Pratapgarh-Patti road under Kandhari police circle.
Fire Breaks Out at a Factory in Neemrana, Alwar
Fire breaks out at a factory in Neemrana, Alwar district. Several fire tenders are present at the spot.
Source: ANI
