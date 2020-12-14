Live

Latest News: Sensex Rises Over 200 Points; Nifty Tops Over 13,500

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

1:11 PM , 14 Dec

Afghanistan: 10 Security Force Members Killed in Taliban Attack

At least 10 security force members including a border police commander were killed and six others were wounded in a Taliban attack in Imam Sahib district of Kunduz in Afghanistan on Sunday, 13 December.

Source: ANI

12:37 PM , 14 Dec

Himachal Pradesh Guv Bandaru Dattatreya Met With an Accident

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya met with an accident on Monday, 14 December near the Choutuppal town in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana. No casualties or injuries have been reported, K Narayana Reddy, DCP Bhongir told ANI.

Source: ANI

11:37 AM , 14 Dec

UP Police Constable Among 5 Killed in Road Accident

Five persons, including a police constable, were killed on the spot when the vehicle in which they were travelling crashed against a tree. The accident took place late on Sunday night on the Pratapgarh-Patti road under Kandhari police circle.

11:37 AM , 14 Dec

Fire Breaks Out at a Factory in Neemrana, Alwar

Fire breaks out at a factory in Neemrana, Alwar district. Several fire tenders are present at the spot.

Source: ANI


