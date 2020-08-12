Latest News: 4 Naxals Killed in Encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma
IMD Predicts Very heavy rainfall in Several MP Districts
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rainfall for Thursday in districts of Rewa, Satna, Panna, Chhatarpur, Damoha, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Datiya and Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, ANI reported.
4 Naxals Killed in Encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
At least four naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, the police said on Wednesday.
(Source: PTI)
Sensex Falls 243 Points to 38,164 in Opening Session
Sensex on Wednesday fell 243.24 points to 38,163.77 in the opening session, while Nifty declined 69.60 points to 11,252.90.
(Source: PTI)
5 Dead in Karnataka's Hiriyur After Bus Catches Fire
Five people, including a baby, were charred to death late on Tuesday in Hiriyur near Karnataka's Chitradurga after their bus caught fire on National Highway 4.
At least 27 people were also injured and shifted to the hospital.
(Source: ANI)
