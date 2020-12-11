Latest News: Journalist Shot Dead in Afghanistan

Live

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

7:09 AM , 11 Dec

Female Journalist Shot Dead in Afghanistan

A female journalist was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Thursday, 10 December, an official confirmed. The incident took place in the provincial capital of Jalalabad.

7:06 AM , 11 Dec

BITS Pilani Deputy Registrar Dies by Suicide

Deputy registrar of BITS Pilani allegedly died by suicide at his residential quarters on the institute campus in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Thursday, 10 December, reported PTI.

7:05 AM , 11 Dec

Durgapur: BJP Workers Stage Demonstration Against Attack on Nadda's Convoy

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged a demonstration in Durgapur against attack on party chief JP Nadda's convoy on Thursday.

