Live
Latest News: Journalist Shot Dead in Afghanistan
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Female Journalist Shot Dead in Afghanistan
A female journalist was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Thursday, 10 December, an official confirmed. The incident took place in the provincial capital of Jalalabad.
BITS Pilani Deputy Registrar Dies by Suicide
Deputy registrar of BITS Pilani allegedly died by suicide at his residential quarters on the institute campus in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Thursday, 10 December, reported PTI.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!