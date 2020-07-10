Latest News | ‘Sure, Pure, Secure’: PM Launches MP Solar Project
PM Modi Launches 750 MW Solar Project in MP's Rewa
Launching a 750 MW solar project in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa via video conferencing on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is among the top 5 nations in solar energy, with the country being seen as the most attractive market for clean energy.
"Not just for the present, solar energy will be a medium of energy needs of the 21st century because solar power is sure, pure and secure," he said, adding that even the Delhi metro will get power from the Rewa solar project.
With his address coming amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the PM also asked Indians to be alert, safe and healthy to combat the virus.
(Source: ANI, PTI)
Army Jawan Dies After Ceasefire Violation by Pak Along LoC
An army jawan, Havildar Sambur Gurung, succumbed to his injuries sustained in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, PRO Defence, Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said.
(Source: ANI)
