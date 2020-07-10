Latest News | ‘Sure, Pure, Secure’: PM Launches MP Solar Project

Launching a 750 MW solar project in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa via video conferencing on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is among the top 5 nations in solar energy, with the country being seen as the most attractive market for clean energy.

"Not just for the present, solar energy will be a medium of energy needs of the 21st century because solar power is sure, pure and secure," he said, adding that even the Delhi metro will get power from the Rewa solar project.

With his address coming amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the PM also asked Indians to be alert, safe and healthy to combat the virus.