Latest News: Sonia Gandhi Holds Review Meet With Cong CMs on COVID

12:43 PM , 10 Apr

Sonia Gandhi Holds Review Meet With Cong CMs on COVID

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday reviewed the efforts by states ruled by her party to tackle the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, as well as efforts on the vaccination front.

Gandhi held a meeting with the chief ministers and ministers of Congress-ruled states via video conference on Saturday.

(Source: PTI, ANI)

