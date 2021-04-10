Latest News: Sonia Gandhi Holds Review Meet With Cong CMs on COVID

Live
Sonia Gandhi Holds Review Meet With Cong CMs on COVID
Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday reviewed the efforts by states ruled by her party to tackle the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, as well as efforts on the vaccination front.
Gandhi held a meeting with the chief ministers and ministers of Congress-ruled states via video conference on Saturday.
(Source: PTI, ANI)
