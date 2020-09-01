Live
Latest News: Bombay HC’s Nagpur Bench to Urgently Hear JEE Matter
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Bombay HC's Nagpur Bench to Urgently Hear JEE Matter
The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court will take suo motu cognisance of a letter by a resident of Bhandara in Maharashtra, seeking postponement of JEE exams, and take it up for urgent hearing. The letter cites the inability of students residing in flood-affected areas to reach exam centres.
(Source: ANI)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!