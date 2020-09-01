Live

Latest News: Bombay HC’s Nagpur Bench to Urgently Hear JEE Matter

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

The Quint
Published01 Sep 2020, 02:54 AM IST
Breaking News
1 min read
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

2:54 AM, 01 Sep

Bombay HC's Nagpur Bench to Urgently Hear JEE Matter

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court will take suo motu cognisance of a letter by a resident of Bhandara in Maharashtra, seeking postponement of JEE exams, and take it up for urgent hearing. The letter cites the inability of students residing in flood-affected areas to reach exam centres.

(Source: ANI)

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!