Congress MLA in Punjab Assaults Man For Questioning His Performance
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
In an apparent embarrassment for the Congress, its legislator Joginder Pal in Punjab allegedly assaulted a man who questioned him over the work done in the constituency.
The video shows the legislator, dressed in a white kurta, talking about the development works carried out by him in his Boha constituency in Pathankot district.
When he was publicly confronted by the villagers about what exactly he had done for the welfare of the constituency, the legislator was seen beating up a man.
He can be seen beating up the man who asked, "What have you really done?"
'MLA Should Not Have Behaved in This Fashion': Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh
Responding to the development, Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the MLA should not have behaved in this fashion.
"We are the people's representatives and here to serve them," Randhawa said.
