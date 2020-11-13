India’s Traditional Medicine Boosted Immunity to COVID-19: PM Modi

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was present at the dedication function at Jamnagar Institute, said, "I thank the Prime Minister and the Union Minister of State of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy, Shripad Naik for giving recognition to our Ayurveda university. We are glad and proud that our state university is getting such a recognition. Gujarat has a rich history of ayurvedic knowledge. Even before independence, there were Ayurveda schools across many parts of the state. In 1967, the first Ayurved university was set up and thereafter in the rest of the country. Today there are more than 30 ayurvedic colleges functional in Gujarat."

"I believe that in the fight against Corona infection, Ayurved has played a major role through ayurvedic medicine and ayurvedic medical professionals. I am thankful for not only giving recognition to our ayurvedic Institute but also gifting Gujarat with an AIIMS hospital in Rajkot," added Rupani.