Over 200 School Students Fall Ill After Consuming Food on Bihar Diwas in Patna

"I did not have the food but the majority of my schoolmates did. They were complaining of nausea, stomach ache, and upset stomach. It indicates that the meals provided to us were not hygienic," a girl student of Madhepura said.



"Also, the management of the BN College forced us to vacate the college as an examination was scheduled for Thursday. Now, we have been shifted to a makeshift tent shelter," she added.



Following the incident, Patna district administration has deployed a team of doctors at the makeshift shelter.