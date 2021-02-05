Former Assembly Speaker Nana Patole Appointed New Maha Cong Chief

He replaced senior leader and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat.

Nana F Patole has been appointed as the new Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday, 5 February, appointed former Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana F Patole as the new Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President.

He replaces senior leader and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, who became the MPCC President after former chief Ashok Chavan quit following the party's debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The appointment of Patole, 57, came a day after he resigned as the Assembly Speaker on Thursday evening and IANS had correctly indicated that he would be heading the state unit.

Besides Patole, the Congress has also named 6 Working Presidents, 10 Vice-Presidents and a jumbo 37-member Parliamentary Board in a major reshuffle.

