Farmers’ Protest Enters Day 16; Unions Say Will Block Rail Tracks
As the ongoing farmers’ protest entered day 16, the farmers continued their agitation against the three contentious laws at Singhu and Tikri borders.
Farmer leader Boota Singh of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch on Thursday, 10 December, said that they had given the Modi government an ultimatum until today for repealing the farm laws and announced that they would block railway tracks, as a mark of their protest.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged the leaders of the farmers' unions to continue the dialogue and find an amicable solution to the issues related to the new farm legislation.
- Two IPS officers who were leading police force at Singhu border tested COVID-19 positive.
- Protesting farm leaders on Wednesday rejected the government’s draft proposal for amendments in the three contentious laws and termed it “vague”.
- Punjab Kisan Union’s RS Mansa had sought permission for the protesting farmers to use the Ramlila Ground in Delhi
- Over 50 medical camps have been set up for farmers at the Singhu border
Singhu Border: Two IPS Officer Test COVID-Positive
Two IPS officers, who were leading police force at Singhu border where farmers are protesting against three farm laws, have tested positive for COVID-19. A DCP and an Additional DCP have also been diagnosed with the disease, ANI reported.
Sachin Pilot Urges Centre to Accept Farmers' Demands
Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday asked the Centre to accept the demands of the agitating farmers with immediate effect.
"The farmers are fully alert and capable to protect their future, right and lands and the central government cannot confuse them with any vicious and undemocratic efforts," he tweeted
