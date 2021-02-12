Money Laundering: ED Files Charge Sheet Against PFI, CFI Members

The official said, "Part of the proceeds of crime was projected as untainted money and was used for the purchase of land and was thus parked to enable its future use by PFI/CFI."

He claimed, "More than Rs 100 crore have been deposited in the accounts of PFI over the years, and a very large part of the same has been deposited in cash."

He said that the source and disbursal of these funds is under investigation.

"The PFI has been continuously indulging in various scheduled offences under PMLA ever since the Narath arms training case of 2013 investigated by the NIA in which members of PFI and SDPI were convicted of "organising a terrorist camp and entering into criminal conspiracy to impart training to the youth in use of explosives and weapons, with an intention to prepare them for terrorist activities," the official said.