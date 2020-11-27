ED Arrests Peter Kerkar of Cox & Kings in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested travel firm Cox and Kings' promoter Peter Kerkar in an alleged money laundering case, as per reports.

In October, the ED had arrested Cox & Kings Group CFO Anil Khandelwal and internal auditor of Naresh Jain, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), in connection with the Yes Bank case.

An ED official said: "During investigation in the money laundering case, it has surfaced that Yes Bank has total outstanding of Rs 3,642 crore in respect of Cox & Kings Group of Companies (CKG)."