Delhi Riots 2020: Facebook India Seeks 14-Day Extension Over Summon

Facebook India has sought a 14-day extension to appear before the Delhi Assembly's Committee on Peace and Harmony, which had summoned the social media giant to send its senior representative to testify on 2 November over the February 2020 riots in the national capital.

Public policy head of Facebook India has made the extension request to enable the organisation to ensure the availability of senior representatives with the requisite knowledge to provide the committee with the data required.

"It becomes incumbent on yourself to ensure the appearance of the appropriate senior representative(s) before the Committee on the date and time requested," the letter sent to the deputy secretary of the committee on 29 October read.

