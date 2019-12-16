Delhi Traffic Advisory: Avoid Ashram, Take DND Route

Traffic restrictions continued on Monday, 16 December, in some parts of Delhi, a day after the national capital witnessed massive violence against the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act.

Traffic movement was closed from Sarita Vihar to Road No 13 A of the Kalindi Kunj area of Delhi. "Motorists heading towards Delhi from Noida are requested to take the Mathura Road, Ashram and DND and those coming from Badarpur side take Ashram chowk", read traffic advisory from the Delhi Traffic Police.

