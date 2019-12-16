Delhi Traffic Advisory: Avoid Ashram, Take DND Route
To avoid traffic jam people being advised by the Delhi Traffic Police to take the DND road rather than Ashram&nbsp;
To avoid traffic jam people being advised by the Delhi Traffic Police to take the DND road rather than Ashram (Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist)

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Avoid Ashram, Take DND Route

IANS
Traffic restrictions continued on Monday, 16 December, in some parts of Delhi, a day after the national capital witnessed massive violence against the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act.

Traffic movement was closed from Sarita Vihar to Road No 13 A of the Kalindi Kunj area of Delhi. "Motorists heading towards Delhi from Noida are requested to take the Mathura Road, Ashram and DND and those coming from Badarpur side take Ashram chowk", read traffic advisory from the Delhi Traffic Police.

Almost 1,000 People Protested Against CAA On Sunday

It also advised commuters from Noida to take the DND flyway or the Akshardham to reach Noida, in pursuit to avoid Ashram, where more demonstrations are expected on Monday.

Sunday witnessed a massive police-students clash in Delhi after residents and commuters in the heart of the national capital ran for their lives as a raging mob of almost 1,000 people protested against the Citizenship Act on Sunday.

