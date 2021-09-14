Russian President Putin to Self-Isolate Due to COVID Cases in His Inner Circle
Putin will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization events this week in Dushanbe via video conference.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will self-isolate for a certain period of time in connection with the COVID-19 cases detected in his inner circle, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday, 14 September.
"(President) Vladimir Putin said that due to identified coronavirus cases in his inner circle he should observe self-isolation for some time," TASS News Agency quoted the statement.
Due to this, Putin will attend the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) events slated to take place this week in Dushanbe via video conference, it added.
(Published in an arrangement with IANS)
