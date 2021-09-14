ADVERTISEMENT

Russian President Putin to Self-Isolate Due to COVID Cases in His Inner Circle

Putin will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization events this week in Dushanbe via video conference.

IANS
Published
Breaking News
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin.</p></div>
i

Russian President Vladimir Putin will self-isolate for a certain period of time in connection with the COVID-19 cases detected in his inner circle, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday, 14 September.

"(President) Vladimir Putin said that due to identified coronavirus cases in his inner circle he should observe self-isolation for some time," TASS News Agency quoted the statement.

Also Read

PM Modi Speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Afghanistan Crisis

PM Modi Speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Afghanistan Crisis

Due to this, Putin will attend the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) events slated to take place this week in Dushanbe via video conference, it added.

(Published in an arrangement with IANS)

Also Read

Int'l Community Will Have to Clear Out Afghanistan Mess: Putin Hints at US Role

Int'l Community Will Have to Clear Out Afghanistan Mess: Putin Hints at US Role

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT