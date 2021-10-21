All Pending Issues Should be Resolved at COP26: India

Stressing the urgency of strong climate actions, India's Environment Minister, Bhupender Yadav on Thursday, 21 October, underlined the need for initiating the process of setting the long-term climate finance for post-2020 and the fulfilment of the goal of $100 billion committed by developed countries.

He was speaking at the bilateral held with European Union's Executive Vice President, European Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, wherein both sides discussed a wide range of climate issues relating to COP26, EU-Indian climate policies and bilateral cooperation.

With regards to the upcoming COP26, the annual UN climate change conference to be held from October 31 at the UK's Glasgow, he said, "All important pending issues such as Article 6, Common Time Frame, Enhanced Transparency Framework, etc. should be resolved mutually, taking into account national priorities and circumstances."