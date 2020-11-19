Loan Moratorium Scheme: Don’t Give More Relief, Centre Tells SC

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that Rs 5270 crore has been credited to 13.12 crore accounts in the interest waiver plan so far.

The Centre has subsidized compound interest for a 6-month moratorium for all loans up to Rs 2 crore. Mehta submitted before a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan that the government is on top of the matter and it is taking all the necessary steps.

Mehta submitted that pre-COVID defaulters cannot benefit from a fresh resolution framework and the committee for resolution framework for COVID-related stress has assessed various sectors.